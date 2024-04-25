You are here: HomeSports2024 04 25Article 1933355

Jordan Ayew assists a goal to help Crystal Palace beat Newcastle 2-0 at home

Crystal Palace secured a significant victory against Newcastle United in the English Premier League, with Ghana international Jordan Ayew playing a pivotal role.

The match took place at Selhurst Park to complete their outstanding Week 29 fixture. Ayew, a forward for the Black Stars, started the game for Crystal Palace and delivered an impressive performance.

Despite a goalless first half, the versatile attacker provided an assist for Jean-Philipe Mateta to score the equalizer in the 55th minute.

Later, in the 88th minute, the French striker netted his second goal of the match, sealing a crucial 2-0 win for Crystal Palace against Newcastle United.



Ayew, aged 32, now boasts a total of 4 goals and 6 assists in 31 appearances in the English Premier League this season, further highlighting his contribution to the team's success.

