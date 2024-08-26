Jordan Ayew is very dedicated to the national team – Otto Addo

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has expressed his admiration for Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew, highlighting his unwavering commitment to the national team.



He emphasized that Ayew exemplifies discipline and consistently demonstrates his readiness to contribute significantly to the Black Stars' efforts.



"All the players hold a very high regard for him [Jordan Ayew]. He is consistently disciplined and shows remarkable dedication to the national team, which is fundamental to his role," Coach Otto Addo remarked during an interview with FIFA.



Furthermore, Coach Addo noted, "At times, people may overlook this aspect, as there is an expectation for strikers to score goals. However, even when he does not find the back of the net, he performs admirably, particularly in defensive duties—closing spaces, winning challenges, and applying pressure. His contributions are evident, and I was pleased to see him score."



Jordan Ayew, aged 32, is anticipated to be included in the Ghanaian squad for the upcoming matches against Angola and Niger in September, as part of the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.