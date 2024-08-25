Jordan Ayew makes Leicester City debut with defeat against Fulham

Sports News of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jordan Ayew, the Ghanaian striker, made his debut for Leicester City during their 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon. The 32-year-old player signed a two-year contract with the Foxes on Friday, transferring from Crystal Palace.



Head coach Steve Cooper opted to introduce the former Swansea City and Aston Villa forward as a substitute in the



Read full articlesecond half. Ayew took the place of Bobby De Cordova-Reid on the left flank of Leicester's attack, where he made a notable impact by executing a successful dribble and achieving an 83% pass completion rate.



Fulham opened the scoring with a goal from Smith Rowe in the 15th minute, but Wout Faes equalized for Leicester in the 38th minute, bringing the first half to a close at 1-1.



However, following the break, Alex Iwobi netted the decisive goal for Fulham in the 70th minute, securing their victory over Leicester. Despite Ayew's contributions, Leicester was unable to recover from the deficit, with Fulham maintaining their lead.



Ayew will be eager to secure a starting position in Leicester's forthcoming fixtures, which include an EFL Cup match against Tranmere and a Premier League encounter with Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium.