Jordan Ayew nominated for Crystal Palace's Player of the Month Award

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, a Ghanaian international footballer, is among the top five nominees for the club's Player of the Month award for February 2024.



Ayew had an exceptional performance last month, scoring two goals and assisting twice.



He faces competition from Jefferson Lerma, Jean-Phillipe Mateta, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, and Adam Wharton for the prestigious award.



The Black Stars player has played a pivotal role for the Eagles since returning from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, marking his 200th appearance for the club with a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Burnley.



The Ghanaian had previously won the Player of the Month award in August, making him the first recipient of the award this season.



He has participated in 200 matches for the club, netting 23 goals and contributing 21 assists.