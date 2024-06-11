You are here: HomeSports2024 06 11Article 1949375
sports

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Jordan Ayew offers more than goals, says Ghana coach Otto Addo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jordan Ayew Jordan Ayew

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has praised Jordan Ayew for his diverse contributions to the team, noting that the striker brings more than just his scoring prowess.

Ayew's recent impressive performance, including a hat-trick against the Central African Republic, has been instrumental in Ghana's victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

His crucial goals, such as the late winner against Mali, highlight his importance to the team's recent success.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment