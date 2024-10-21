You are here: HomeSports2024 10 21Article 1996634

Jordan Ayew praises Leicester City's second half performance after win over Southampton

Jordan Ayew has commended his Leicester City teammates for their determined victory over Southampton on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium.

The Foxes found themselves down 2-0 in the first half, with Cameron Archer scoring the opener for Southampton just eight minutes in, followed by Joe Aribo doubling the lead 20 minutes later.

After halftime, Facundo Buonanotte brought Leicester back into contention in the 64th minute. Following a red card for Ryan Fraser, a penalty was awarded, which Jamie Vardy successfully converted.

Ayew capped off the comeback with a low shot into the bottom corner in the eighth minute of stoppage time, securing Leicester's second consecutive win.

