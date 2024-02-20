You are here: HomeSports2024 02 20Article 1917836

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jordan Ayew scores a stunner for Palace in draw against Everton

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jordan Ayew celebrating his goal Jordan Ayew celebrating his goal

Jordan Ayew scored his third goal of the season for Crystal Palace with a remarkable strike in the 66th minute.

The Ghanaian forward received a pass from Jean-Philippe Mateta, controlled the ball, and then rifled it into the right side of the post past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Ayew's goal, which is his first since returning to Crystal Palace after playing in the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire for Ghana, earned his team a 1-1 draw with Everton.

However, Everton midfielder Amadou Onana canceled out Ayew's goal with a header that he nodded in.

Watch Jordan Ayew's goal below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment