Jordan Ayew to lead Black Stars in crucial AFCON Qualifiers against Sudan

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Jordan Ayew is poised to lead the Black Stars as captain during their crucial doubleheader against Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



In light of Thomas Partey's absence due to fitness issues, Ayew is expected to take on the leadership role for Ghana in these essential matches.



Partey, the Arsenal player who was originally included in coach Otto Addo's 25-man roster, has withdrawn from the qualifiers, along with Joseph Paintsil, Ibrahim Osman, and Kingsley Schindler, all of whom are sidelined due to injuries.