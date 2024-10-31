You are here: HomeSports2024 10 31Article 2000624

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

    

Joseph Agbeko Foundation to stage New Generation Fight Night At Kitase, Peduase on Nov. 8

The New Generation Fight Night, organized by the Joseph Agbeko Foundation, is rapidly increasing in popularity and visibility.

On November 8, 2024, the Kitase Basket Court in Peduase, Eastern Region, will host the New Generation Boxing Tournament, providing the community with exciting sports entertainment during their festival.

Benedict Badoo, a rising light heavyweight and nephew of Joseph Agbeko, known as the Fresh King, is set to make his professional debut against seasoned fighter George Amuzu.

