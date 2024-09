Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil has marked a significant milestone in Major League Soccer by scoring his tenth goal during a match between Los Angeles Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps.



In the 4-2 win against the Whitecaps on Sunday evening, Paintsil converted a well-placed pass from Gabriel Pec, contributing to his team's third goal.



This goal, his 11th in all competitions, brings his total to double digits for the regular season.