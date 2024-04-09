Joseph Paintsil faces racial abuse following MLS match

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joseph Paintsil, a winger for Ghana, was subjected to racial abuse by a fan of the Los Angeles Football Club after the LA Galaxy's recent Major League Soccer (MLS) game, which ended in a 2-1 defeat.



Despite an impressive performance by Paintsil, who played the entire game and posted strong statistics, he was targeted with racial slurs on social media.



The abuse came to light on Paintsil's Instagram page, where a fan from the opposing team posted a racist message, using derogatory language to refer to him.



The incident sparked outrage among fans and drew widespread condemnation on social media platforms.



In response to the incident, LA Galaxy issued a statement expressing solidarity with Paintsil and condemning the racist behavior.



The statement read, “LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil was the victim of a racist social media incident following Saturday’s match against LAFC. The club stands with Joseph and anyone who has faced racial abuse through social platforms or anywhere else.



The incident was immediately reported to Major League Soccer. We are also working with MLS to ensure Joseph has all the resources and support he needs at this time. There is no place for racism in our community, in our league, or anywhere else in society.”



Support for Paintsil poured in from football enthusiasts and supporters, who rallied behind him, expressing their solidarity and condemning all forms of racial discrimination.