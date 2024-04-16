Joseph Paintsil named in MLS Team of the Week

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian international, has earned a spot in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Week following Round 9.



He represented LA Galaxy in their match against Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.



During the game, Joseph Paintsil delivered a standout performance by scoring a goal and providing an assist, leading his team to a 3-1 victory by the end of the match.



Recognized for his exceptional display, Joseph Paintsil has been selected for the MLS Team of the Week for Round 9.



Since his arrival at LA Galaxy, Joseph Paintsil has consistently performed well and has become a crucial player for the team.



Having scored three goals and provided three assists in 8 appearances, the former KRC Genk player has proven to be a valuable asset for LA Galaxy.