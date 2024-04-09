Joseph Paintsil racially abused after LA Galaxy loss in El Trafico

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

In the Major League Soccer match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles Football Club, Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian winger, was subjected to racial abuse by a fan.



Despite the 2-1 loss, Paintsil played the entire duration of the game, showcasing his skills by completing two out of six dribble attempts, accurately passing the ball 28 times out of 31, and winning eight out of 17 ground duels.



Unfortunately, after the match, a fan of the club posted a racist message on Paintsil's Instagram page, mocking his performance with the derogatory phrase "Mon Key couldn't do anything today" with a laughing emoji.



This offensive comment received widespread condemnation in the comment section of the social media platform Reddit.



Since joining the team, Paintsil has contributed two goals and two assists in seven MLS games.