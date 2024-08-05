Joseph Paintsil reacts after LA Galaxy’s win over Guadalajara in Leagues Cup

Sports News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil expressed his delight after aiding LA Galaxy in securing a triumph over Guadalajara in the Leagues Cup.



Paintsil made a significant impact when the Major League Soccer team faced off against the Mexican side, contributing a goal as his team emerged victorious in a penalty shootout.



He took to social media platform X,



Read full articlepreviously known as Twitter, to share his excitement and dedication to the team.



The match saw Guadalajara take an early lead, only for LA Galaxy to swiftly equalize through Paintsil. The game remained level at halftime, but Gabriel Pec's goal in the second half gave LA Galaxy the advantage.



Despite a late equalizer from Guadalajara, Cade Cowell's goal in stoppage time forced the match into penalties, where LA Galaxy ultimately emerged triumphant with a 5-4 victory.