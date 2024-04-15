Joseph Paintsil reacts after scoring in LA Galaxy's victory over Vancouver Whitecaps

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joseph Paintsil, the Ghanaian winger, expressed his delight after playing a key role in LA Galaxy's triumph over Vancouver Whitecaps away from home.



The talented forward scored his third goal of the MLS season and also contributed an assist, helping his team secure a convincing 3-1 victory.



With just ten minutes remaining in the match, Paintsil gave LA Galaxy the lead after Brian White had equalized Dejan Joveltic's opener for the visitors. Two minutes later, he showcased his versatility by providing a superb cross from the right, which led to Diego Fagundez's goal.



Taking to social media, Paintsil expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am thankful to God for the goal, assist, and the three points."



Since joining LA Galaxy in February from KRC Genk, the Belgian giants, Paintsil has scored three goals and provided three assists. As a result of their impressive performances, LA Galaxy currently sit at the top of the table in the West Conference after eight games, closely followed by the Whitecaps.