Joseph Paintsil thrilled by encounter with Messi in MLS debut

Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil has emphasised the significance of playing against the legendary Lionel Messi.



Paintsil shared the pitch with the record Ballon d’Or holder when LA Galaxy faced Inter Miami in a Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter.



The Black Stars winger made a noteworthy debut for LA Galaxy in their 1-1 draw at the Dignity Health Sports Park.



Paintsil played a crucial role in initiating the attack that led to LA Galaxy's goal in the 75th minute through Dejan Joveljic. However, Messi scored in injury time, salvaging a draw for Inter Miami.



Reflecting on the experience, Paintsil expressed that playing against Messi and other top players serves as motivation to showcase one's abilities. He emphasised that facing these exceptional players doesn't instill fear but rather boosts confidence to demonstrate one's capabilities.



Joseph Paintsil joined LA Galaxy in February from Belgian club KRC Genk, signing a four-year deal as a Designated Player.