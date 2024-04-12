Joseph Paintsil will be successful at LA Galaxy - Greg Vanney

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Greg Vanney, the head coach of LA Galaxy, expressed his confidence in Joseph Paintsil's success at the club. Paintsil, a Ghana international, joined the Major League Soccer (MLS) in January on a long-term deal.



In his seven appearances for the club, the 26-year-old has already scored two goals and provided two assists.



During an interview with The Athletic, Vanney mentioned that Paintsil understands what it takes to make a positive impact at the club.



The former KRC Genk attacker is determined to achieve success and win trophies, leaving a lasting legacy behind.



Vanney drew from his experience with other notable players like Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore, and Michael Bradley, who all shared the desire to establish a legacy and become influential figures in their respective clubs' histories.



He emphasized that Paintsil possesses a similar mindset and determination to drive the team towards success.



Joseph Paintsil is set to return to action as LA Galaxy prepares to face Vancouver at the BC Place on Sunday, with the match scheduled to kick off at 02:30 AM.