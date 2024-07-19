Joseph Wollacott left because we couldn’t guarantee him enough game time - Hibernian Sporting Director

Sports News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Joseph Wollacott, the Black Stars goalkeeper, has completed his transfer to Crawley Town in English League One following his departure from Hibernian in the Scottish League.



Wollacott, 27, had a challenging time in Scotland, featuring in only eight matches during his single season with Hibernian.



Despite initially signing a three-year contract, a thigh injury kept him out for an extended period.



Upon his recovery, he struggled to secure a regular starting position, prompting his exit from the team.



This move sees Wollacott returning to League One, where he previously played for Charlton Athletic before joining Hibernian.



His experience in the league makes him a valuable asset for Crawley Town.