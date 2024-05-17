You are here: HomeSports2024 05 17Article 1939622

Joseph Wollacott named in Scottish Premiership team of the week

Joseph Wollacott, the Ghanaian international goalkeeper, has been recognized for his outstanding performance in the Scottish Premiership.

Playing for Hibernian, Wollacott showcased his skills during their 3-0 victory over Motherwell.

Throughout the match, he made several impressive saves, resulting in a clean sheet for his team.

Hibernian dominated the game, leading 2-0 at halftime with goals from Myziane Maolida and Martin Boyle. Boyle later scored again, securing a brace and sealing the victory for Hibernian.

Wollacott's contribution was crucial, as he made three saves against Motherwell.

This performance holds significance for him, particularly as he aims to secure a spot in the Ghana squad for the upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Mali and Central African Republic.

