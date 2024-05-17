Joseph Wollacott named in Scottish Premiership team of the week

Sports News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joseph Wollacott, the Ghanaian international goalkeeper, has been recognized for his outstanding performance in the Scottish Premiership.



Playing for Hibernian, Wollacott showcased his skills during their 3-0 victory over Motherwell.



Throughout the match, he made several impressive saves, resulting in a clean sheet for his team.



Hibernian dominated the game, leading 2-0 at halftime with goals from Myziane Maolida and Martin Boyle. Boyle later scored again, securing a brace and sealing the victory for Hibernian.



Wollacott's contribution was crucial, as he made three saves against Motherwell.



This performance holds significance for him, particularly as he aims to secure a spot in the Ghana squad for the upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Mali and Central African Republic.