Joseph Wollacott saves a penalty, helps Crawley to beat Swindon Town 4-2

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Joseph Wollacott delivered an outstanding performance for Crawley Town on Tuesday evening, contributing significantly to his team's 4-2 victory over Swindon Town. The Black Stars goalkeeper was positioned in goal for his side during the initial round of the EFL Cup.



During the match, Ade Adeyemo's lone equalizer in the first half allowed Crawley Town to take



a lead into halftime. Just ten minutes into the second half, Jack Roles extended the hosts' advantage. However, Nnamdi Ofoborh reduced the deficit for Swindon Town in the 60th minute.



Five minutes later, the visitors were presented with an opportunity to level the score at 2-2 when they were awarded a penalty. Will Wright took responsibility for the penalty kick for Swindon Town, but it was expertly saved by Joseph Wollacott. Regrettably, the ensuing corner resulted in a goal by Harry Smith.