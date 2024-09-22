Joshua future in doubt after mauling by dominant Dubois

Sports News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: BBC

Daniel Dubois achieved a stunning victory over fellow British fighter Anthony Joshua, defeating him in five rounds and propelling himself into international fame before a crowd of 96,000 at Wembley Stadium.



The 27-year-old knocked Joshua down several times, successfully defending his IBF heavyweight title and leaving his opponent's career in jeopardy.



Dubois, hailing from London, finished Joshua, 34, with a remarkable counter right hook, marking the most significant triumph in his 24-fight career.