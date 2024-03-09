Joshua knocks out Ngannou in second round

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: BBC

Anthony Joshua delivered the most powerful statement to the heavyweight division with a destructive second-round knockout win over Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.



Joshua, 34, floored the former UFC champion in the first round and early in the second.



A dazed Ngannou rose to his feet in Riyadh but was stunned by an explosive and formidable right moments later as the referee halted the contest.



The 37-year-old appeared to be out before he even hit the canvas and required medical treatment.



"I'm going back to my cage and when they let me out, I'll fight again," Joshua said, as WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury watched on from ringside.



Fury made tough work of Ngannou in October when he was dropped by the boxing debutant before claiming a narrow points win.



"When I saw the fight with Tyson Fury I thought 'I want some of that'. [Ngannou] is a great champion and this doesn't take anything away from his capabilities," said Joshua.



"I told him not to leave boxing. He's two fights in and he's fought the best."



Victory is two-time world champion Joshua's fourth in 11 months, and keeps alive his ambition of recapturing a world title.



Eddie Hearn called for Joshua, who he has promoted throughout the heavyweight's pro career, to face the winner of Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.



The pair will fight to become the undisputed heavyweight champion in May, with a rematch later in the year.



"In five years I won't be fighting," Joshua added. "Eddie Hearn and my team will shape my future."