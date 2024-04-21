Jude Arthur makes Chattanooga FC debut in victory over Huntsville City

Sports News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Jude Arthur made his highly anticipated debut for Chattanooga FC in their match against Huntsville City in the MLS Next Pro.



The former Liberty Professionals midfielder was given a starting position by coach Rod Underwood due to his impressive performance during the week's training sessions.



Arthur, along with Aranzazu Jimenez and match-winner Alex McGrath, dominated the midfield before being substituted by Callum Watson in the 60th minute.



McGrath's goal in the 86th minute secured Chattanooga's position at the top of the Southeast Division.



Coach Underwood praised Arthur's contribution, highlighting his ability to break up plays and remain composed on the ball despite being new to the team.



Arthur, alongside teammate Jean Antoine, received recognition for their performance.



As Arthur settles into his new role in the MLS Next Pro after moving from Georgia, he is expected to play a key role in Chattanooga's pursuit of success this season.