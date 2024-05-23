'Just the beginning' - Atalanta hat-trick hero Lookman eyes more glory nights

Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: BBC

Ademola Lookman made history with a hat-trick in Atalanta's Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen, becoming only the sixth player to achieve this feat in a European final.



Lookman, 26, who previously struggled to score consistently at Charlton, Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham, and Leicester, has netted 15 goals in each of his two seasons with Atalanta.



Coach Gian Piero Gasperini praised Lookman’s unexpected progress after shifting him to a more attacking role.



Lookman expressed confidence in his abilities and optimism for the future, stating, "I've been able to take my game to a new level."