Justin Kumi delighted as Sassuolo clinch first Italian U-19 league title

Italian-Ghanaian midfielder Justin Kumi was thrilled to help Sassuolo secure the Italian U-19 league title with a victory over Roma. The 1-0 win sealed the championship, and Kumi was overjoyed.

In an interview after the Sassuolo-Roma match, the final of the Primavera Championship, Kumi told Sportitalia, "We made history, it's the first time Sassuolo has won the Primavera Championship, and we are extremely happy."

Kumi also mentioned, "We followed coach Bigica's instructions and succeeded in winning." With an impressive season, Kumi scored five goals and provided four assists in 26 games.

