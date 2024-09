Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: BBC

Juventus kicked off their Champions League journey with a solid win against PSV Eindhoven at Allianz Stadium.



Kenan Yildiz opened the scoring for Thiago Motta's team in the 21st minute with an impressive curling shot that hit the post before going in.



This goal makes the 19-year-old the youngest goalscorer for Juventus in the prestigious tournament, surpassing the record previously held by club legend Alessandro del Piero.