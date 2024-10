Sports News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Juventus has reportedly been dismissive of Paul Pogba’s appeals to return in 2025, following his doping suspension.



Pogba, who has faced a challenging period with a provisional ban, is eager to make a comeback after his suspension ends.



However, Juventus is not currently considering his return due to concerns over his performance, fitness, and off-field issues.





The club seems focused on moving forward without the French midfielder, despite his efforts to reintegrate into the team after his difficulties.