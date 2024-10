Sports News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Juventus were reportedly surprised after Paul Pogba’s recent interview, which they claim was not authorized by the club.



Pogba, who is currently under provisional suspension due to a positive doping test, made statements about his struggles during the ordeal and mentioned considering retirement.



Juventus, while staying mostly quiet on Pogba's legal situation, were caught off-guard by the



player's comments, as it had not gone through the usual approval process.



The interview has further stirred controversy around the midfielder’s ongoing doping case.