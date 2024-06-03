KGL Millennium Marathon: Transforming Ghana’s sports and tourism landscape over a decade

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

The idea of the Millennium Marathon is to foster health, fitness, and global unity through sports

The Millennium Marathon, established a decade ago in Accra, Ghana, aimed to foster health, fitness, and global unity through sports. It sought to showcase Ghana as a top sports tourism spot.



The annual event, initiated in 2015, focuses on organizing a high-quality sports and tourism experience that promotes well-being and strengthens bonds within families and communities.



The inaugural race drew a large crowd, setting a strong base with its efficient management and eager involvement.