KGL Millennium Marathon: Transforming Ghana’s sports and tourism landscape over a decade

The Millennium Marathon, established a decade ago in Accra, Ghana, aimed to foster health, fitness, and global unity through sports. It sought to showcase Ghana as a top sports tourism spot.

The annual event, initiated in 2015, focuses on organizing a high-quality sports and tourism experience that promotes well-being and strengthens bonds within families and communities.

The inaugural race drew a large crowd, setting a strong base with its efficient management and eager involvement.

