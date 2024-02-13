KNUST students empowered in digital entrepreneurship by MTN Ghana

Technology & Innovation of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

MTN Ghana has collaborated with students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to impart insights into leveraging digital platforms for entrepreneurial skills.



The interaction took place during the 17th edition of the Success Africa Summit, a mentorship platform organized by the LEC Group at the university's Kumasi campus.



The summit, initiated in 2008 and sponsored by MTN Ghana in 2024, aims to inspire and empower young individuals by facilitating connections with CEOs and accomplished personalities. With over 1,000 participants, the KNUST edition provided a valuable opportunity for students to engage with MTN officials on the company's products and services.



During the event, Mr. Samuel Andoh, Territory Sales Controller for MTN Ghana, highlighted the benefits of innovative products such as My MTN, MoMo, and Ayoba Apps. Emphasizing smartphone accessibility, he demonstrated how these apps offer convenience and access to numerous online resources while safeguarding finances through the MoMo app.



Mr. Andoh also emphasized the Ayoba App's unique feature, allowing users to chat, watch videos, and receive updates without data charges. Addressing concerns about MoMo fraud, he advised students to only entertain calls from the official MTN contact number, 0243300000.



Mr. Albert Prempeh Kusi, Executive Director of LEC Group, expressed the organization's commitment to mentoring youth, believing in their pivotal role in Africa's future.



He highlighted that participants would gain valuable tools, knowledge, and information to enhance their lives. Since its inception in 2008, the summit has impacted over 250,000 students, with plans to visit approximately 15 universities in the current year.