KRC Genk star Joseph Paintsil dedicates brace against Kortrijk to late father

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil remembered his late father after netting a brace for KRC Genk in their big win over Kortrijk in the Belgium league.



Paintsil lost his father, Joseph Paintsil Snr, exactly a year ago and in celebrating his heroics for Genk during their league game, he paid tribute to his dad.



The former Tema Youth star posted: "In memory of my late dad Mr Joseph Paintsil. It’s been one year since you left us but you are still strongly in our hearts. I dedicate last night’s brace to you."



The 25-year-old opened the scoring for Genk in the first-half before Yira Sor doubled the advantage moments after the break. Painstil extended the lead in the 54th minute to mark his second of the match.



Bryan Heynen sealed victor from the spot on the hour mark for the host.



"Top performance from the entire team last night. We got the job done. Eyes on the next one," added Paintsil as he celebrated his teammates.



Painstil is reportedly named in the 55-man squad of Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.