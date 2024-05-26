Kamaldeen Sulemana and Southampton secure English Premier League promotion after win over Leeds United

Sports News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kamaldeen Sulemana, the Ghanaian international, will be playing in the English Premier League next season alongside Southampton, as they secured promotion to the top-flight by defeating Leeds United 1-0 in the Championship Playoffs final at Wembley Stadium.



This victory means that Southampton will join Leicester City and Ipswich Town as the three teams to have earned promotion to the top flight of English football.



Despite being an unused substitute in the final, Sulemana's contribution to the club's promotion cannot be underestimated.



The 22-year-old winger, who joined Southampton from Stade Rennes in January 2023, had a limited number of appearances in the Championship due to injury setbacks but managed to provide three assists during that period. His contract with the club will keep him there until 2027.