You are here: HomeSports2024 09 28Article 1986968

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kamaldeen Sulemana ruled out of Southampton’s clash against Bournemouth

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kamaldeen Sulemana Kamaldeen Sulemana

Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana will be unavailable for the upcoming league fixture against AFC Bournemouth on Monday, September 30, as he continues to recover from an injury.

During a pre-match press conference, Southampton manager Russell Martin announced that the Ghanaian winger, who picked up the injury in preseason, remains out of action.

Sulemana has not featured in the 2024-2025 season and has faced ongoing injury challenges since his transfer to Southampton from Stade Rennais in January 2023.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment