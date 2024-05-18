Kamaldeen Sulemana's Southampton secure Championship playoff final after win over West Brom

Sports News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

On Friday evening, St. Mary's Stadium was transformed into a captivating arena of entertainment and anticipation as Southampton secured their place in the Championship playoff final with an impressive 3-1 victory over West Brom.



Now, the Saints will face off against Leeds United in the ultimate battle for promotion.



During this crucial encounter, Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana observed from the sidelines, remaining on the bench as an unused substitute. On the other hand, English-born Ghanaian attacker Brandon Thomas-Asante was called upon in the 64th minute, replacing Jed Wallace for West Brom.



Although the first leg of the semi-final ended in a draw, Southampton took control of the match right from the start. They dominated possession and unleashed a barrage of shots on goal. Their determination paid off just four minutes into the second half when Will Smallbone's powerful finish found the back of the net, capitalizing on a mistake by Gray Diangana.



Southampton's offensive onslaught continued, with Adam Armstrong playing a crucial role. In the 78th minute, his shot, which went through Darnell Furlong's legs and past Alex Palmer, doubled the Saints' advantage. Armstrong wasn't finished yet, as he converted a penalty in the 86th minute after Tom Fellows fouled Ryan Manning in the box.



West Brom's Cedric Kipre managed to score a late header in the 90+7th minute, but it was merely a consolation goal.



Throughout the season, Kamaldeen Sulemana, 22, made 25 appearances in the Championship, providing three assists. His potential involvement in the final against Leeds United could bring an extra spark to Southampton's attacking prowess.