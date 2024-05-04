Kamaldeen Sulemana vows to overcome struggles, aims for strong finish with Southampton

Sports News of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has issued a motivational message amid his battle for form this season.



Taking to his official X account, Sulemana expressed his determination to regain top form and overcome the challenges he has faced.



"Chasing dreams in this world of “isms”, my confidence is misunderstood & my aura is feared yet pure like a lotus. Put me in a box & I’ll pick dem locks a 100 times. From the dark but still shine keeping up the pace overtime & needing to be twice as tall to level up," Sulemana posted.



The 22-year-old has had a stop-start campaign with Southampton due to injuries, limiting his impact on the team. Despite this, he has managed to make 24 appearances and provide three assists in the Championship this season.



Southampton currently occupies 4th place in the league, sitting in the playoff position with 84 points. They will face off against 3rd place Leeds United in their final league game at Elland Road, and Sulemana is expected to play a part in the crucial clash.



Sulemana's contract with Southampton runs until June 30, 2027, and he will be hoping to contribute significantly to the team's success in the coming years.



