Kamindu hits another ton to near Bradman mark

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: BBC

Kamindu Mendis maintained his impressive debut in Test cricket by achieving his fourth century on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Galle.



The 25-year-old left-handed batsman, who previously recorded a century and two fifties in the recent England series, helped Sri Lanka reach 302-7 with a score of 114 off 171 deliveries. Mendis has now accumulated four centuries in his first seven Tests and has tallied eight scores of 50 or more across 11 innings.