Kane scores as Bayern thrash Bochum

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: BBC

Bayern Munich reclaimed the Bundesliga summit with an impressive win against Bochum, who sit at the bottom of the table.



Michael Olise initiated the scoring with a stunning 20-yard free-kick just 15 minutes into the match, marking him as the second player, following Harry Kane, to net five goals in his first five away games for the club.



Jamal Musiala then capitalized on a cleverly placed free-kick from Joshua Kimmich, sneaking behind the Bochum defense to head the ball past goalkeeper Patrick Drewes at the near post.