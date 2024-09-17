Kane scores four and breaks record in Bayern rout

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: BBC

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich netted four goals in a dominant victory over Dinamo Zagreb, making him the all-time leading English scorer in Champions League and European Cup history.



His fourth goal, which was also his third penalty of the match, brought his total to 33 Champions League goals, surpassing Wayne Rooney's previous record of 30.



This impressive performance also marked Kane's 50th, 51st, 52nd, and 53rd goals for Bayern, achieved in just 50 appearances.



Additionally, fellow Londoner and French winger Michael Olise made an impact by scoring twice in his Champions League debut.