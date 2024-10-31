Kanu Nwankwo tips Morocco, not Nigeria, for AFCON 2025 glory

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

Kanu Nwankwo, a legendary figure in Nigerian football, has voiced skepticism regarding Nigeria's prospects in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), favoring Morocco, the host nation, as the leading favorites for the championship.



While acknowledging Nigeria's strong offensive lineup, the Enyimba chairman emphasized that the Atlas Lions are well-positioned to claim the title, stating it is “theirs to lose.”



In a recent discussion with Le Site Info, Kanu commended Morocco's current squad, noting their experience in European leagues and their technical skills.