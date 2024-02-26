Karela United beats Legon Cities 2-0

Sports News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Karela United secured a 2-0 victory over Legon Cities in their recent Ghana Premier League match.



The game was played at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre, following a 52-day break due to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Karela United capitalized on their home advantage, dominating the game and securing a crucial win that took them out of the relegation zone.



The first half was a goalless draw, with both teams playing fiercely. However, Legon Cities' chances of victory were reduced when Samuel Tenedu was sent off in the 25th minute, leaving them with 10 players for the remainder of the match. Despite their best efforts, they struggled against Karela United's relentless pressure.



In the second half, Karela United took control of the game, with Solomon Aboagye scoring just three minutes after the restart. Fatawu Mohammed sealed the victory for Karela United in the 84th minute, ensuring they claimed all three points.