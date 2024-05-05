Karela United secure 1-0 victory over Nations FC

Sports News of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Karela United emerged victorious with a crucial 1-0 win against Nations FC in Week 29 of the Ghana Premier League at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu.



The match was fiercely contested, with both teams battling for control in the midfield. Despite numerous attempts from both sides, neither team managed to break the deadlock in the first half.



However, the second half saw a shift in momentum as Karela United took control of the game. Their efforts paid off in the 54th minute when they were awarded a penalty. Giyas Ibrahim seized the opportunity and successfully scored, beating Nations FC goalkeeper Kofi Mensah.



Despite Nations FC's valiant efforts to equalize, Karela United's defense remained resolute, ensuring that their slim lead remained intact until the final whistle.



This victory propels Karela United up the league table, and they now turn their attention to their upcoming match against Bechem United. Meanwhile, Nations FC will be preparing for a showdown with Accra Lions.