Karela United unveil former King Faisal captain Kwame Peprah

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Sportsworldghana

Kwame Peprah, the ex-forward of King Faisal, has signed with Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League.



The skilled striker is eager to embark on this new phase of his football journey and aims to significantly contribute to his new team.



Having demonstrated considerable potential in his career, Peprah is anticipated to enhance the team's goal-scoring capabilities.



Kerala Blasters FC is optimistic that his addition will strengthen their offensive lineup for the forthcoming season.