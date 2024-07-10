Karim Zito backs Kwesi Appiah to focus despite calls for his resignation

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Abdul Karim Zito, the head coach of Dreams FC, has expressed his support for Kwesi Appiah in light of the criticism surrounding his dual role as a coach and a member of the Executive Council (ExCo) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



After the announcement of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Appiah, who previously



managed the Ghana Black Stars, is under pressure to step down from the ExCo due to concerns about a possible conflict of interest.



Ghana and Sudan have been placed in Group F alongside Angola and Niger.



Nonetheless, Zito, in an interview with Graphic Sports, defended Kwasi Appiah as a professional who should be allowed to fulfil his responsibilities without unnecessary interference.



"People are discussing Kwesi Appiah, but I fail to see the reason for their concerns. Do other ExCo members not have club affiliations? Kwasi is a professional coach, and the ExCo does not provide him with financial compensation," Zito stated to Graphic Sports.



He emphasized that Appiah's coaching role does not clash with his position on the ExCo, particularly since he is not receiving any financial benefits from the ExCo, and they were aware of his coaching commitments when he ran for and won his election.



"The ExCo was aware that Kwasi was still coaching, yet they permitted him to run for election, which he won before being given this opportunity," he remarked.



Zito highlighted the perceived double standards in demanding Appiah's resignation when other ExCo members also have ties to clubs.



He stood by Appiah's right to continue in both capacities and encouraged him to concentrate on his coaching duties.



Zito expressed his confidence in Appiah's capabilities and recognized that if Sudan were to defeat Ghana in the qualifiers, it would be part of the competitive nature of football.



"For me, I fully support Kwasi, he should stay focused and do his job. If he manages to defeat us, that's fine, and if we defeat him, that's also fine."



The 2025 AFCON qualifiers are scheduled for September later this year.