Karim Zito confident of CAF Confederation Cup final qualification despite first leg draw

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito maintains an optimistic outlook on his team's chances of reaching the final of the CAF Confederation Cup, despite a goalless draw in the first leg against Egyptian giants Zamalek.



The Ghanaian club is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to progress to the final in their inaugural attempt.



Zito, speaking to Peace FM as monitored by Ghanaweb, acknowledges that the team is not yet safe but expresses confidence in their ability to qualify. "We are not safe but we will qualify insha Allah," he affirms.



To garner maximum support for the team, Dreams FC has announced that fans will enjoy free entry to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the crucial second-legatch on Sunday, April 28, 2024.



The aim is to fill the stadium and create a formidable home advantage.



However, tickets for the VIP and VVIP stands will be available for purchase at GHC 20 and GHC 50 respectively.



This decision aims to generate revenue for the club while also catering to fans seeking a more comfortable match-day experience.



As the reigning FA Cup champions, Dreams FC aspires to make history by clinching their first CAF Confederation Cup.