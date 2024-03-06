Karim Zito eyes Black Stars' coaching role

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Experienced Ghanaian coach Karim Zito has expressed his willingness to step into the role of leading the senior national team, the Black Stars, in the wake of Chris Hughton's departure.



Hughton was dismissed in January following Ghana's underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, where they were eliminated in the group stage for the second consecutive time.



Zito, who is currently coaching Dreams FC, highlighted his vast experience in the sport, which includes guiding the U-20 Black Satellites to victory in the U-20 Championship.



Despite facing criticism for his connection with Kurt Okraku, Zito stressed his preparedness to seize the coaching opportunity with the Black Stars.



"I am among the most seasoned coaches in the country and I have accomplished a great deal with clubs and national teams.



"I won the U-20 Championship with the Black Satellites, but we were unable to participate in the World Cup due to COVID-19."



"I have faced backlash due to my ties with Kurt Okraku, but with the knowledge that I possess, I will not shy away from the Black Stars coaching role. I am equipped to lead the team because I am one of the few coaches with substantial experience and a deep understanding of the game," he stated.