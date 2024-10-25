You are here: HomeSports2024 10 25Article 1998380

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Karim Zito happy for Kwesi Appiah after 2024 CAF Coach of the Year nomination

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwesi Appiah Kwesi Appiah

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has praised James Kwesi Appiah following his nomination for the CAF Coach of the Year award.

He has been acknowledged for his impressive work with the Sudan national team since taking over last year, leading them through 12 matches with a record of 7 wins, 4 draws, and only 1 loss.

He

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment