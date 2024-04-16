Karim Zito hopes Dreams FC players avoid injuries ahead of Zamalek clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC's coach, Karim Zito, is confident in his team's physical condition as they prepare to face Zamalek SC this weekend.



The Ghana Premier League team will be competing at the Cairo International Stadium in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals.



Zito, who has led the "Still Believe" lads to the tournament's last four in their first appearance, stresses the importance of keeping the squad healthy.



"I hope we can avoid any injuries this week so that we can have a full team to play against them," he told Graphic Sports.



As they get ready for the match, Zito highlights the need for team consistency and aims to steer clear of any obstacles.



"The team is already well-prepared and the consistency is there, so I am praying that we don't have any injuries as we head into the semi-final," he remarked.



Dreams FC is set to leave the country on Thursday for the highly anticipated game, which is scheduled to start at 16:00GMT.