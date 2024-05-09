Karim Zito pleads with government to support clubs in Africa

Sports News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Karim Zito, the coach of Dreams FC, has proposed that the government should provide support to Ghanaian clubs participating in African competitions.



Under his guidance, Dreams FC achieved a significant milestone by reaching the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.



Despite the club's accomplishments on the African stage, Zito acknowledged the financial challenges associated with competing in Africa.



He pointed out that other countries' governments actively assist their clubs financially.



Zito emphasized, "Playing in Africa is a challenging task, especially when you observe the support other teams receive from their governments. I earnestly urge the government to assist Ghanaian football, or else we will struggle to progress."



He added, "If the government fails to intervene, I believe we should halt football activities for a decade and collaborate with all stakeholders to devise sustainable financial strategies for the teams. The facilities I witnessed in other countries, such as Tunisia's dressing room equipped with a swimming pool for ice baths, and Angola's coaches' office surpassing the standards of Ghanaian clubs' dressing rooms, highlight the vast disparity. We have a lot of ground to cover if we aim to leave a mark on the continent."



Dreams FC may have another opportunity to compete in Africa if they emerge victorious in the Ghana FA Cup.