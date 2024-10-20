You are here: HomeSports2024 10 20Article 1996178

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Kasatkina battles past Andreeva to win Ningbo Open

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Daria Kasatkina claimed her first hard-court title in almost two years Daria Kasatkina claimed her first hard-court title in almost two years

Daria Kasatkina triumphed over her close friend Mirra Andreeva to claim the Ningbo Open title in China.

The fifth-seeded Russian secured a 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 victory in a match marked by ups and downs.

Andreeva, who had a promising 3-0 lead in the final set, was visibly emotional after the loss.

Kasatkina offered her support, and Andreeva humorously remarked about her tears, saying, "I really tried not to cry because I knew the pictures would be ugly but I just couldn't help myself, I'm sorry guys."

Kasatkina, currently ranked 11th in the world, started strong, committing only two unforced errors in the first set.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment