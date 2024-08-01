Kasim Mingle eyes improved Ghana Premier League season with Nations FC

Sports News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle is anticipating a better Ghana Premier League season, set to start next month. The Abrankese-based team finished seventh in their first season, and Mingle is determined to see an improvement in the upcoming campaign.



His remarks were made in response to the recently announced Ghana Premier League schedule. Nations FC will kick off



Read full articlethe 2024/25 domestic top-flight season with a home match against Bechem United at the Dr Kwame Sports Complex.



Mingle stated, 'The order of matches doesn't matter; what's crucial is that we enhance our performance from last season.' Despite losing key players Asamoah Boateng Afriyie and Michael Awuah Mensah, the club has added new members to the squad for the upcoming season.



Preparations for the new season have already begun, with the Premier League starting on September 6, 2024, featuring exciting fixtures at various venues.